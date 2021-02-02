NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Heading back to the classroom, Metro Public School’s bus drivers will play a huge roll in making sure students are staying safe, but it comes with challenges.
In a few weeks more than 300 Metro Schools buses will be back on the streets for students going back to in-person learning.
The back and forth to virtual has some concerned about keeping enough drivers.
“I think it’s just the atmosphere of being on the bus with other students,” said Sandy Burton, Metro Schools manager of Exceptional Education Transportation.
Burton said dozens of buses will be picking up students this week.
“We’re ready. We want to get kids back in school,” said Burton.
Drivers and attendants must wear masks. They will also work to keep the bus loads of kids as separate as possible. Still students get on and off.
It’s not just making sure students are keeping their mask on and distance themselves as much as possible. Bus drivers are also having to clean each of the seats as students get on and off.
“Once they form those bonds with those students, they’re excited,” said Burton. “They’re excited to get back to their students.”
There’s a plan to get every student to and from school with just enough drivers.
Like every year, the concern, will the district be able to maintain enough drivers?
“We do everything we can possibly do to recruit bus drivers, but there’s never enough,” said Burton. “I am concerned, but there’s never been a time where Metro drivers have not gotten the job done.”
Some school bus drivers worked through the pandemic helping deliver meals and laptops to students.
If you’re interested in working as a bus driver for Metro Schools, click here.
