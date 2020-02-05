NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro bus driver caught on camera shoving a student off the bus and onto the ground has resigned.
Duane Coble submitted his letter of resignation last week.
The video of the incident was shot by other Antioch High School students on the bus. Coble was placed on administrative leave when the incident happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.