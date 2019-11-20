NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A burglar will face charges of aggravated burglary when he gets out of the hospital after falling through the ceiling to the kitchen floor on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the owner of the Took Road home called police after being alerted by his camera system that someone was there.

Police said Justin Mangrum went to the attic of the home to hide from police about 3:45 p.m. Mangrum fell through the ceiling as police surrounded the house.

Mangrum had gathered the homeowner’s electronics and jewelry to steal before trying to hide from police.

He was taken to General Hospital to be treated. He will be arrested after his discharge from the hospital.

