NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A burglar will face charges of aggravated burglary when he gets out of the hospital after falling through the ceiling to the kitchen floor on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the owner of the Took Road home called police after being alerted by his camera system that someone was there.
Police said Justin Mangrum went to the attic of the home to hide from police about 3:45 p.m. Mangrum fell through the ceiling as police surrounded the house.
Mangrum had gathered the homeowner’s electronics and jewelry to steal before trying to hide from police.
He was taken to General Hospital to be treated. He will be arrested after his discharge from the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.