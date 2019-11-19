NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said it plans to move forward with its new body camera program but are in a holding pattern now.

News4 reported on Monday the police department had not purchased the cameras because of the city’s budget crisis.

The order is on hold after the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office delivered the news the city had better deliver a balanced budget or the state would take over.

Metro Council had allocated $15 million to Metro Police for the purchase and operation of the body cameras.

“Nothing yet as far as camera equipment has been ordered,” said Police spokesman Don Aaron. “I think city-wide, everyone is concerned by the Comptroller’s report and the current status of city finances.

The police department has spent $5 million of the $15 million allocated to start the camera program. The money was spent on hardware to help transfer the video from the cameras to the servers and for the servers themselves.

If the body camera program should happen to be canceled or delayed for lack of funds, the servers can be used for another purpose.

“When the server equipment was purchased, we made sure it could be used for something else, so the video storage servers we have will not be obsolete,” said Aaron.

The public demand for the body cameras is high and the police department said its ready to order equipment as soon as there is more certainty about Metro’s budget.