NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cyntoia Brown-Long is known to be a voice of the people who want a second chance.
She was one of the speakers at the 19th annual MLK Fellowship breakfast in downtown on Monday.
She and Tennessee Court of Appeals Judge Richard Dinkins spoke about her journey.
“Who would have thought that someone coming from my background would be able to have an audience of legislators and judges, and so many different people,” said Brown-Long. “It’s just not something that you hear about every day.”
Brown-Long was convicted of murder when she was 16 after she killed someone who she was paid to have sex with. She claimed it was self-defense and was granted clemency by former Gov. Bill Haslam.
Brown-Long talked about all the people who made it possible for her to get out of prison, from the educators who helped her get through college to her lawyers, who sponsored the event.
“That was a special joy to be there the day Governor Haslam decided he was going to let her out,” said attorney Charles Bone.
Bone said he is overwhelmed with emotion now that he could introduce his client to an audience on this holiday.
“I mean, I knew she could do it, and she’s just so amazing,” said Bone. “She’s going to be avoice for so many people who need a voice.
Brown-Long said she believes this event is what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. imagined when he fought for Civil Rights.
“People from different walks of life could one day come together and sit at a table together, and that’s what we have out there,” said Brown-Long.
