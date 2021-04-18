Water Main Break - 4/18/21

Metro Water Service crews work to repair a water main break on Old Hickory Boulevard near Edmondson Pike.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Water Services crews worked through the night to repair a broken water main on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood.

Metro Water Services reported around 3 p.m. the 16-inch water main that broke at 410 Old Hickory Boulevard near Edmondson Pike was back in service.

Metro Water Services reported the line broke just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. Around 200 customers were affected by the outage.

On Sunday morning, Metro Water Services said crews worked all night to dig down to the deep 16-inch water main and make repairs.

One westbound lane of Old Hickory Boulevard was closed as repairs were made near the entrance to McDonald's and a market.

“It has been a long night and work continues,” Metro Water Services said in a social media post on Sunday morning. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience.”

 

