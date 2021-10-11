NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - British Airlines announced it will resume flights to Nashville International Airport in December as the airlines adds to its biggest schedule since March 2020.
The airlines will begin flying to Nashville and New Orleans once again in December, according to a news release posted last week.
“This is an exciting time for British Airways and our customers as we see borders re-opening,” said Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, in a news release. “With welcome news from the U.S., we are dramatically increasing flights and bringing home some of our A380s to give our customers as many options as possible.”
British Airways is set to welcome back its first A380 aircraft in November and operate its biggest schedule since March 2020, with additional services to cities across the globe.
British Airways’ A380 will initially operate a number of short-haul destinations to allow for crew service familiarization in November followed by operating to Miami and Los Angeles in the U.S.
News that the A380 aircraft is re-joining its fleet follows the announcement that vaccinated residents of Great Britain will be able to travel to the United States beginning in November. The airline is set to fly to 23 U.S. airports by the end of the year with up to 246 flights a week, more than any other transatlantic carries.
Across its U.S. network, British Airways will be increasing the number of flights it operates with service to city destinations including New York, which will initially be increasing to five a day, followed by eight in December. The airline will also be operating double-daily service to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, Dallas, Miami and Toronto, as well as daily service to Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Houston and Vancouver.
In addition to frequency increases, in October and November British Airways will restart service to Austin, TX, Orlando, FL, Tampa, FL, San Diego, CA, Las Vegas and Baltimore. In December the airline will resume flights to Nashville and New Orleans.
