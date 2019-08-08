NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor David Briley is joining more than 200 mayors across the nation in signing a letter to Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), demanding immediate action on gun reform and gun control policies.
The letter is also addressed to Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
The correspondence states the number of mass shootings that have plagued the U.S. this year stands at 255.
The letter asks for bipartisanship agreements on better background checks, among other demands.
"It took me back to a little more than a year ago when we had the shooting at the Waffle House, and right now it's all we get. Mayors are standing up, saying enough is enough, get these weapons of war off the streets. We are waiting for people in D.C. to get off their rear and do something about it," Briley said.
The letter reads in part: "On behalf of the United States Conference of Mayor, we urge you to immediately call the Senate back to Washington to take action on bipartisan gun safety legislation.
"We urge you to call the Senate back to session now to take up and pass these bills to help reduce gun violence and the terrible toll it takes in our cities and our nation."
