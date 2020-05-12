NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bridgestone Americas announced the company is executing the final phase of a restart plan for its manufacturing operations in North America and Latin America this week, according to a news release.
The company is targeting the end of May for its North American passenger tire plants and all manufacturing facilities in Latin America to resume operations. The ramp-up of these production facilities will bring all Bridgestone Americas manufacturing locations back into operation.
Bridgestone has manufacturing facilities in La Vergne and Warren County in Middle Tennessee.
All plants will resume operations in alignment with the latest safety protocol guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support a safe and healthy environment for employees.
In late March Bridgestone Americas initiated its phased restart plan to support the increasing demands of essential business segments and partners serving those segments. The company's Bandag retread rubber manufacturing plants in North American resumed operations the week of March 29. On April 13, the company restarted its North American commercial tire plants, North American Firestone Industrial Products and Firestone Building Products manufacturing facilities.
"We remain laser-focused on employee safety at all Bridgestone Americas facilities," said Paolo Ferrari, CEO & president, Bridgestone Americas, in a news release. "As our remaining facilities come back online, we will continue to take a measured approach and utilize the latest safety protocols from the CDC as a foundational roadmap to guide our restart activities. Close collaboration with local, state and federal authorities, as well as site leaders throughout all of our operations has been and will continue to be a key component of our success as we bring our teammates back to work."
Bridgestone Americas also developed a Return-to-Work Health & Safety Playbook outlining essential measures and protocols that must be followed before production resumes. The playbook has served as a critical resource throughout all phases of the company's restart activities.
The company will continue to monitor all aspects of its restart activities and adjust plans as necessary to promote a safe and healthy working environment for its employees, while also addressing the needs of customers and the market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.