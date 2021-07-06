NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 is learning why a person was on the roof of the Bridge Building and delayed the July 4 fireworks show downtown on Sunday night.

Police said four people were inside the building before the show, including one employee. Eight SWAT team officers were sent to clear the building, but why they were inside, police said a security guard told a fire department employee no one was inside.

Without going through the proper chain of command and without checking with police, Metro Police said the fire marshal was told to start the show. Due to the closeness of the fireworks, the eight SWAT team officers sheltered inside the building.

There are four tenants in the Bridge Building. One of them is Infinity Hospitality Group, which operates the event space inside. The owner of the company, Nathaniel Beaver, said every year they’ve hosted guests on July 4. This year was the first time the city said they rented the event space to prevent a crowd and keep the area safe.

Beaver said they were never told people couldn’t be in the building.

“We had a new employee and staff said, ‘We watch fireworks at the Bridge Building,’” Beaver said. “There was no signage up, there was no tape. No one knew that you couldn’t be there.”

Beaver said his employee, whose office is in the building, went and parked in her work parking spot. He said she walked by a security officer and a police officer that was in a car next to the parking lot. She then walked inside the building with her three friends.

Metro Police said from their helicopter they saw a person on the roof, but when the eight SWAT team officers got there, they spotted the four people who ran further inside.

“Imagine if you saw eight people with guns, flashlights, coming into your work where you were told you could go, you would jump and hide,” Beaver said. “It was a traumatizing time for my employee because they didn’t know.”

Police said the four people were cleared out of the building, causing the delay. Beaver said an extra 25 minutes to ensure everyone is safe is not the end of the world.