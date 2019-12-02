NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Brad Paisley will host a celebrity dodgeball tournament at Belmont University in February, to benefit "The Store," a new grocery resource for local low-income families.
This will be the first of an annual Brad Paisley Celebrity Dodgeball Tournament event. The National Dodgeball League (NDL) has eight teams, and will officiate the tournament.
The "Epic" live tournament will be held at Belmont's Curb Event Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6-9pm.
The evening will feature musical performances from Brad and friends, as well as a number of surprises. Celebrity players will be announced in the coming weeks.
Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, have partnered with Belmont University to launch The Store. It will be a year-round free grocery store that will allow local low-income individuals and families to shop with dignity for their basic needs, for a term of one year.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 6th, at 10am, and will have $50 general admission tickets, and a limited number of $250.00 VIP event tickets.
Visit the Belmont University ticketing website to purchase them.
