NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is also known as National Day of Service, encouraging others to find a way to help the community.
The Boys and Girls of Middle Tennessee took part in the day of service distributing food.
Volunteers distributed meals to the community around their two locations in Nashville.
The trick this year was helping the community while navigating COVID-19 safely, which the club did with their volunteers.
The group also got to help update the clubs and make sure the buildings were cleaned to follow all COVID guidelines.
“With everything that’s been going on, we’ve been able to continue to serve the youth. To just come together and do service on this day, and that’s just led to some fantastic things,” said Eric Higgs, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee.
Monday may be the National Day of Service, but this program is part of their ongoing response to the pandemic and how they’ve worked to assist with virtual learning, more access to care, especially for essential workers.
