NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he left a bottle of a cleaning product unsealed so that a 2-year-old could possibly ingest it.
Police said Christian Winston, 21, has been charged with child neglect after he was left to care for his girlfriend’s child in an incident that occurred on April 5.
When the victim’s mother returned home, she saw the child crying in another room. His face and clothing were wet, and she noticed a strong odor of the cleaning product. He had also vomited a little.
She asked her boyfriend what happened and according to her he provided several explanations and finally said the child knocked over the cleaning product, which was on a dresser, and he might have gotten some in his mouth, according to the arrest affidavit.
The child’s mother noticed the bottle was sitting at the back end of the dresser out of reach of the victim. She also noticed the dresser and floor was not wet and did not smell of Pine Sol.
Nashville Fire Department paramedics treated the child at the home, and he was not taken to the hospital.
Winston agreed to be interviewed by police. According to the affidavit, during the interview he admitted to smoking marijuana on that day and drinking alcohol while he was caring for the child. He also admitted that he left the bottle with the cap not completely tightened at the edge of the dresser on purpose knowing that it was in the reach of the child and he could possibly ingest it.
Winston is set to appear in court on Wednesday.
