NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville youth literacy nonprofit Book’em is donating over 26,000 books through the end of December to help ensure kids across the city have physical books to read over the long holiday break.
The donations were possible through multiple partnerships:
- Over 3,750 donated books to Last Minute Toy Store.
- Over 16,000 books to 16 Title I Metro Nashville Public Schools through the Book’em Reading Is Fundamental program. Book’em worked with the teachers and administrators to arrange for students to receive their books.
- 3,600 wrapped books for children across the city from New England Patriots linebacker and Nashville resident Don’t’a Hightower.
- · 1,800 books for middle school students experiencing homelessness, donated in partnership with the MNPS Hero Program.
The holidays are a leaner time for many families in Nashville, and this year has brought challenges that emphasize disparities on a larger scale. While these books are not holiday gifts, they will serve as a motivation to keep reading during the break.
Giving children access to physical books at home profoundly impacts a child’s academic achievement by improving reading performance, increasing levels of confidence, and growing the desire to read and learn more. Physical books give students a break from being on a screen and are a necessary tool in literacy development for young children.
To learn more about Book'em, upcoming events and ways to get involved, click here.
