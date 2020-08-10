NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing on Percy Priest Lake near Four Corners Marina.
Fire officials reported the body had been found just after 6 p.m.
The Office of Emergency Management dive team and multiple Nashville Fire Department boats searched the lake in the area off LaVergne-Couchville Pike.
His friends told fire officials that the man went under the water around 4:45 p.m. and can’t swim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.