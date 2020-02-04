NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting at a home on Heiman Street after a body was found in the backyard.
A neighbor reported hearing eight gunshots just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday. He called police who did a drive through of the area but did not notice anything.
Police were called to the home around 8:30 a.m. when the body was spotted.
Check back to WSMV.com for updates on this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.