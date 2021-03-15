NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police released police body camera video on Monday showing a woman shot by officers on Friday afternoon near Goodlettsville.

Police said the woman was wielding an ax and bat and was suicidal and wanted police “to shoot her.”

Body camera footage from officer Ben Williams was released from the incident on Monday. He was not the first officer on the scene but is a field training officer who was in charge of de-escalating the situation.

After approaching Melissa Wooden, who was standing in the yard holding the ax and bat, Williams was able to calm the woman down a bit. However, then her mother shows up riding a scooter and appears to raise the anxiety of her daughter.

Then the mother, now close enough to her daughter, prompts Williams to use his stun gun. Wooden then charges at Williams with her ax and bat, forcing another officer to shoot Wooden.

“Officer Williams cannot turn back to address the mother, so he’s addressing two problems. The taser was not deployed successfully, then she makes a move with the ax in an effort to launch and attack the officer. Another officer near the road responds in defense of self or others. He discharged weapon in a controlled manner, then rendered aid and helped her physically and mentally,” said Commander Scott Byrd, who oversees the Police Department Training Academy. “The manner or application or drawing of pistols, they are perfectly justified.”

Wooden is recovering and is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The investigation is in its early stages. Metro Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are handling the investigation.