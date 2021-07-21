NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - City officials are in the process of reviewing the request for demolition of properties on Second Avenue North that were damaged by the Christmas Day blast.

The Metro Planning Department, Metro Nashville Codes Department and Metro Historic Zoning Commission are reviewing the request of the property owners of buildings 170, 172, 174 and 176 at a meeting Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Howard Office Building on Second Avenue South.

On July 1, those property owners submitted a request for demolition of their properties to the three Metro departments. Historic Zoning is currently requesting additional architectural and structural reviews to assist in the decision process.

The three departments will review the information presented, which is to be voted on by the Historic Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

The boards and the Second Avenue Project Manager received a letter from the owners that stated they have been taking appropriate steps to preserve sections of the building that are still standing. They asked for the demolition permit following a report by their structural engineer.

The impacted buildings are directly across from the AT&T building where the bomb detonated.

“For months now, the crews working on these buildings have been removing one brick at a time,” Second Avenue Project Manager Ron Gobbell said in a news release. “The owners have been extremely supportive of the efforts to preserve the historic character of Second Avenue, and we have every reason to believe that whatever the outcome they will continue to work with us.”

In the meantime, fencing and barriers will remain along First and Second avenues as an additional public safety measure. Additional safety measures have been added to increase the protected area surrounding these buildings, which includes a fence extended 50 feet outside the buildings on the First Avenue side and redirecting pedestrian access through Fort Nashborough.