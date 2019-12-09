NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Community Oversight Board discussed the city’s decision to delay the purchase of body cameras for all Metro Police officers at its regular meeting on Monday.
The city put the body camera plans on hold because of the city’s ongoing financial issues.
The board said it was disappointed in that decision, but is hopeful the bodycams can be rolled out soon.
“We know Mayor [John] Cooper ran on a platform of people and communities led with power and love, and I believe bodycams is the center of that, and finding a way to prioritize that,” said Community Oversight Board Chair Ashlee Davis.
The board also discussed a possible information-sharing agreement with Metro Police, which has been a big sticking point for months. Board members said they are making progress reaching a deal with the police department.
