NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A block party was held in Richland Park on Tuesday night as part of the ninth annual Night Out Against Crime.

The party was an opportunity for the community to come out and meet law enforcement agencies in town.

Organizers said it’s important for people to know who their local agencies are and who their neighbors are.

“Knowing your neighbors and who’s supposed to be in the area helps you determine when you see something suspicious, who’s not supposed to be there,” said Liz Parrott, chairperson of West Nashville Night Out Against Crime. “Also having a great relationship with the police helps immensely in just neighborhood-community work.”

Several others Midstate agencies had similar events.

