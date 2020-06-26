NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Blasting is about to begin for the new Major League Soccer stadium at The Fairgrounds Nashville.
Neighbors like Steve Dyer on Wedgewood Avenue have been getting letters asking for permission to take “before” and “after” pictures in order to document any damage.
The duplex he rents is as close as you can get to the Fairgrounds. The fence is in his backyard.
“If my house is damaged, where will I go? Dyer asked. “The rents are so high.”
All the buildings, except for the race track, have been torn down. According to the Nashville Soccer Club, it is ready to begin construction of the stadium.
Mary Cavarra, a representative for team owner John Ingram, told the Sports Authority on Wednesday:
"The revised stadium documents are virtually complete and we are waiting on the final sign-off from Metro Legal," Mary Cavarra, a representative for team owner John Ingram, said at Wednesday’s Sports Authority meeting.
Several months ago, Mayor John Cooper renegotiated a deal with Ingram, but those amended contracts have yet to go before Metro Council and have yet to be signed.
The stadium project has been underway for more two years.
The fees being charged by two consultants working on the new soccer stadium project keep going up. The delays are to blame.
The Sports Authority has been paying two firms for contract work, one is Gobbell Hayes Partners. GHP was first authorized in April 2018 to do $75,000 worth of consulting work. In January 2019, that amount was increased by $300,000. Another $300,000 was added in August 2019. Then on Wednesday, the Sports Authority added another $350,000.
A board member at the meeting asked if there was a cap on fees or a line item in the budget.
Monica Fawknotson, the Sports Authority's executive director, thought there would be at some point, but there isn't one now.
"We have had some conversations about what the total amount might be for project services for each of those firms, but it has just changed because of the scope and the amount of work has changed at times," Fawknotson said.
Cavarra said it didn't really matter because all the expenses would be reimbursed when the bonds were issued. The bonds haven't been issued yet because no bonding company has been willing to write bonds on a project that is technically on leased public land.
In the meantime, the consultant fees have been paid from the arena fund, a fund that would otherwise be used for expenses at the sports venues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.