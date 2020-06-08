NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Following protests and marches across the country, there is a big push to support black-owned businesses from restaurants to clothing shops and more.
Local owners said the movement is welcomed and needed, including East Nashville fashion designer and owner Dana Greaves.
Greaves said she believes it should be more than a movement, people should buy all the time from black business owners because they like the products being made.
"My whole thing is wear what you love," said Greaves.
She opened her store Artaya Loka in 2018 selling jewelry and modern clothing mixed with her multicultural flair. She says business has not always been easy.
"Some people wouldn't even walk into the door of my own shop," said Greaves. "What I'm known for is making handmade jewelry a lot of it is made with African music vinyl."
She's added making masks to help with the pandemic. Her sales in the last week went up with growing awareness for social and civil justice.
Greaves spoke to NEWS4 while wearing a dress she made with the names of victims of brutality. She said the recent movement to support black-owned shops is exciting.
"People just kept tagging me in different posts," she said. "Try your best to right the wrongs that have been happening in this country for years and years."
