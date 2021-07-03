NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
Businesses gathered on Saturday at Hadley Park for the Nashville Black Market.
The market is designed to be a safe haven for black entrepreneurs and business owners to promote themselves.
“The Nashville Black Market is all about helping businesses connect and also just put their businesses out there in the world and our community,” said Brittany Drake.
Organizers said each time they hold a market, they see more and more people come out. This year they had about 30 more vendors than they did in previous years.
