NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When it comes to excelling, Rasheeda Liberty has always been a go-getter. She’s currently the head of Finance and Global Business Services Talent Acquisition at Amazon.
“I’ll just back all the way up and decided to make the decision that I was going to be an accounting major that was rare for individuals that looked like me,” Liberty said.
That small number didn’t stop when she reached corporate America.
“Coming into corporate America, I worked in several Fortune 100 companies and honestly that climb and that environment never really shifted,” Liberty said.
According to the Society for Human Resources Management, Black professionals hold only 3.2% of all executive or senior leadership roles, and less than 1% of all Fortune 500 CEO positions.
“What we’ve seen is that despite a lot of investments to help Black professionals, you know thrive and grow within companies, there’s been very little growth or change in those numbers in the past 10 years, so something needs to happen and needs to change,” Denise Kaigler, co-found of Black Professionals Month, said.
It’s an issue Kaigler said she want to see change.
She’s organizing a 31 consecutive event filled with virtual programs, events and recognition to help Black professionals not just network but advance into leadership roles.
“We heard all of these reasons and excuses and we’re like, you know what, here we are. We’re here, and so Black Professionals Month is going to help a company come in and build their pipeline of talented Black professionals,” Kaigler said.
It’s an idea and push Liberty supports 100%. Giving everyone regardless of your race or background a seat at the table.
