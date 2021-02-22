NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Senate will consider a bill on Monday that specify that local boards of education and governing bodies of public charter schools have the sole authority to open or close schools during a public health emergency.
State Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, and state Rep. Kevin Vaughan, R-Collierville, are the primary sponsors of the legislation.
“Mandated directives should only come from elected leaders who are accountable to the people they serve,” Kelsey said in a news release in January when he filed the legislation. “Our school boards, administrators, teachers and parents are equipped to make informed decisions on how to keep our schools safe by utilizing guidance from organizations such as local health boards.”
The legislation states that local boards of education may consult with the state and local health departments when determining whether to open or close.
“This bill seeks to clarify that duly elected local school boards are the ultimate decision makers when it comes to the operation of their schools,” Vaughan said in a news release. “Other agencies, such as local health departments may be consulted for their perspectives, but ultimately, the schools, students and staff are the responsibility of the local education authority.”
The bill will also allow the governor to issue an executive order with statewide applicability that requires schools to be open for in-person learning and instruction.
If the bill passes the Senate on Monday, the house would then consider it.
