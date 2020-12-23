NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What is Christmas without some gifts?
At Metro Police’s Midtown Hills Precinct, it was gifts for families in the Edgehill community.
“We really wanted to think about ways to increase hope and springboard, if you will, into 2021,” said Midtown Hills Commander Tommy Widener.
But before going to hand out presents, there was a Christmas surprise for one family thanks to Nashville native Mookie Betts – the coveted PlayStation 5.
“While I’m here, I definitely want to do my part in helping the community,” said Betts, an all-star outfielder with the Los Angeles Dodgers and a graduate of John Overton High School.
“It’s amazing just to be a part of anything to give back. I’ve been blessed with everything that I have and you’re nothing if you can’t give back.”
Then Santa – Metro Nashville Police officers – loaded his sleigh – patrol cars – and delivered gifts to 23 families and 82 kids.
“Whether they’re toys or necessities the families needed, I think it’s going to be beneficial for them and their homes,” said Widener.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the Midtown Hills precinct wanted to make sure it was just that this year for families in the community they serve and more.
“Our hope and goal is that the people wherever you live in Nashville, you know that officer, that your zone car and whose out and you’ll be able to know them by their first name and have that rapport,” said Widener.
