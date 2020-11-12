NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The colors of fall are quickly fading – and falling in Middle Tennessee.
Before you reach for the rake, consider keeping the leaves this year.
Nothing is wasted in nature and that includes the dead leaves covering your yard.
In most cases, you’re fine not raking the leaves at all.
For added benefit, give them a quick mow. Doing so will help keep your soil healthy, reduce weeds and benefit insects and the planet.
There’s on one-size-fits-all approach as every yard is different and may require a little raking.
If you do need to get ride of leaves, do not throw them in the trash because they will likely end up in a landfill. Millions of pounds of yard trimmings end up in landfills each year.
Instead, locate the recycling centers in your area or check when brush pick up is scheduled in your neighborhood.
