NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A benefit ride is being held on Saturday in honor for Metro Police Officer John Anderson, who was killed in a crash on July 4.
The Defenders Benefit Ride will begin at 11 a.m. at Royal Range USA, 7741 US 70S, Nashville, TN. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
Riders will meet at Scoreboard, 2408 Music Valley Dr., in the Opryland area after the ride for music, drinks and fellowship.
Shirts will be available for $20 each. All proceeds will benefit the children of Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.