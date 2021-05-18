NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Belmont University recently closed on the sale of the former Watkins College of Art property and will use the net funds from the sale to create an endowment to provide scholarships for visual art students in Belmont’s Watkins College of Art, the university announced Tuesday.

Belmont sold the property to a joint venture of affiliates of Chartwell Residential LLC and EJF Capital LLC for $22.5 million.

The university announced plans when the Belmont-Watkins merger was announced last year to use the net funds from the sale of the Rosa Parks Boulevard campus to create the scholarship endowment. The Watkins College of Art at Belmont Scholarship Endowment will be used exclusively to provide need and merit-based scholarships for students studying the visual arts. The endowed fund is expected to produce more than $800,000 annually for arts scholarships upon maturation.

Watkins College of Art Design and Film holds exhibition following merge with Belmont University This week Belmont University announced it would merge with the Watkins College of Art in Nashville.

“The scholarships funded by this endowment will enable Watkins College of Art at Belmont to attract exceptionally talented aspiring artists, giving them a well-rounded education in the midst of a virbrant and creative arts community, both on this campus and within Nashville,” Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher said in a news release. “Already a top tier institution in numerous fields – including music, health care and entrepreneurship – these scholarships will further elevate Belmont’s visual arts programs to an international level.”

“From research done by Belmont’s Development team, we believe the sale of this property will create one of the nation’s largest arts endowments to be used exclusively for student scholarships,” Watkins College of Art Dean James Pierce said in a news release. “That’s a game changer for us, as having such scholarships available to aspiring artists will propel our program into being a clear leader in art and graphic design education. Belmont and Watkins arts programs have drawn top talent to Nashville for years. Now the combined legacy of these programs united with the opportunities this endowment will bring represents a true gift that will impact the art world for generations to come.”

In the inaugural year of the merger, Belmont’s Watkins College of Art consisted of 143 majors, 5 MFA students and 17 full-time faculty and staff, along with another 94 students holding a minor within the Watkins College.

The Watkins Institute opened in 1885, following the death of entrepreneur Samuel Watkins, who in his will left $100,000 and downtown property on what is now Church Street for the establishment of a school that would teach the “business of life” to people in need. The transition of Watkins Institute to a full college began in 1977 when the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) approved associate degrees in fine art and interior design. Later years saw the additions of bachelor programs in film, interior design, photography, graphic design and fine art.

More recently, changing demographics resulted in economic challenges for small independent colleges, and particularly for limited program institutions such as art colleges, causing Watkins to pursue strategic alternatives. That process resulted, in early 2020, in negotiations that resulted in the Watkins College of Art and Belmont University boards unanimously approving a merger of the two institutions. The new Watkins College of Art at Belmont preserves the college’s long-held mission of advancing culture through the illuminating power of art, while opening new doors for students that were previously not available to them.