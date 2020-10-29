NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Belmont University President Bob Fisher looks back on the university's second-ever presidential debate with pride.
"I think it went as close to plan as you can ever hope for a big event that has so many moving parts and so many people involved," said Fisher on Thursday, one week after the debate staged on campus between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Fisher said it took a lot of community involvement for the event to run smoothly.
"We had lots of sponsors all over the city who stepped up and supported us," said Fisher. "There is a substantial expense. All I would say but we go ahead and ask people if they think it's worth it to sponsor or cosponsor it."
Belmont really needed the help this year, especially dealing with the biggest challenge for this debate - COVID-19.
"HCA stepped up in the most amazing way," said Fisher. "I bet before it was over, the number was close to 1,000 people that they tested."
Having the spotlight on this small university means more student applications and enrollments.
"So this puts the word out, not just in Nashville, but it makes folks in Seattle, Washington, in Miami, in New York, to stop and think about Belmont in ways we could never afford to advertise," said Fisher.
Would Belmont consider hosting another presidential debate?
"Where do we sign up? We'd love to do another," said Fisher. "Wouldn't it be great in 2024 on Belmont Boulevard to have another presidential debate."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.