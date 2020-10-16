Belmont is putting the finishing touches on next week's presidential debate at Curb Event Center.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Belmont University is gearing up to host the final presidential debate of the season.

The university and city leaders got a look at some of the work already taking place inside Curb Event Center.

The presidential debate will be held next Wednesday. NBC News' Kristen Welker will moderate the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

