NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Several businesses are upset about broken parking lot lights in the Bellevue Plaza.
Employees at some of the businesses said it's dark, especially if they have to close at night.
They said none of the lights work.
Sarah Mays, who works at one of the businesses in Bellevue Plaza, told News4 the lights have been out for about a month.
“It’s pretty dark. The McDonald’s and the Burger King, everything,” said Mays. “The street lights help with seeing, but it is a little scary. I don’t have any huge concerns, but it is kind of worrisome. It needs to be fixed.”
News4 reached out to Stanton Group, which manages the property, but did not hear back from the company.
