NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it would be closing Bell Road across J. Percy Priest Dam next week for routine operational maintenance.
The Corps said the road would be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, May 18-20. Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam during the closure of the roadway. The Stones River Greenway Trailhead, Overlook and Right Bank Tailwater areas will remain open during the road closures.
Commuters are encouraged to plan alternate routes during this time.
For information or to ask questions about the closure, call the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager's Office at 615-889-1975.
