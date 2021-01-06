NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Are you going to the Tennessee Titans’ playoff game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday?
The Better Business Bureau is warning Titans fans about tickets and merchandise scams ahead of the playoff games against the Baltimore Ravens.
Tickets to playoff games can be expensive and merchandise can also be hard to find. The BBB said con artists can use that information and take advantage of unsuspecting fans searching online. Scammers will try to sell counterfeit tickets, screen shots and apparel that may not even exist.
“Use caution when it comes to buying resold tickets,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “We cannot stress that enough. Between tickets and merchandise, there are a lot of fraud and counterfeits out there that are sometimes difficult to immediately spot.”
The BBB said ticket scams often have certain characteristics: low prices on great seats, third-party sellers with no guarantees or phony websites that look legitimate.
The Better Business Bureau has the following tips for fans looking for tickets or team merchandise:
Tickets:
- Check the official Titans/NFL ticket information on their website: https://www.tennesseetitans.com/tickets/postseason or on social media.
- If you buy a ticket outside the event, remember there are usually no refunds or guarantees.
- Research the ticket site or seller to see if it provides any buyer protections, such as money-back guarantees if tickets are fake. Always read the fine print.
- Be wary of ticket offers at extreme discount prices, these are most likely too good to be true.
Team Merchandise:
- Buy directly from the team or league websites, official vendors at the stadium or other trusted stores. It's okay to be skeptical.
- Watch out for unsolicited emails from pop-up internet shops selling gear for your team. If you don't wish to receive emails from a business in question, opt to unsubscribe from their list. Replying to emails like this will confirm you're using a working address and will likely get you in regular rotation for their spam.
- Beware of fake websites that appear to sell official team merchandise but are only after your credit card number.
- Do your due diligence before clicking "buy now." Confirm details like a promised delivery time and refund or return policies.
General Tips:
- Before using an outside seller, check them out at bbb.org. Also, look for reviews from fellow consumers who have used the same site.
- Avoid using third party sites that offers no guarantees or seller identification.
- Make sure the website is secure before you make a purchase online (look for the padlock and 'https' in the address bar).
- Ask the seller where he or she is located and how to contact him or her after the sale. If the seller is evasive or provides fraudulent contact info, do not pursue the offer.
- Never wire money or pay with a cashier's check. There is no way of getting your money back with these options.
- Always pay by credit card. Your credit card company may be able to help you obtain a refund if the offer is fake or the tickets are never received.
- If you do come across a fraudulent business, share your experience. Write a BBB Customer Review or post your experience on BBB Scam Tracker and help other fans avoid the con.
