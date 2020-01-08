NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the fires in Australia leaving devastation behind with dozens of people and millions of animals killed and thousands of homes destroyed, many people are wanting to donate their money to help with recovery efforts.
Officials are warning that scammers are already out there trying to profit off the natural disaster, hoping you'll give quickly off your emotion.
"They're going to take advantage of that giving heart especially after a natural disaster," said Robyn Householder, CEO and President of BBB Middle Tennessee.
Many will see posts with photos and video on social media with links to various crowd-based fundraisers.
"Crowdfunding is great when you know the people running the crowdfunding. It can be very disturbing if its someone you've never heard of, it’s a stranger," said Householder.
The BBB is calling attention to scams, saying if you want to give, don't rush into a donation and do your homework on various charities.
"Stop before you write the check before you make the payment and let’s do some homework and make sure you're actually donating to a legitimate charity," said Householder.
The BBB gives these tips to avoid getting scammed:
- Watch out for charity name confusion: Be alert to questionable groups seeking to confuse donors with names that sound similar to charities you know.
- Resist pressure to give on the spot.
- Find more information about the charity: The charity's website provides access to information about programs, board rosters, finances. You can also verify government registration.
- Verify the charity: check out ratings with groups like the Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and Guide Star even look for BBB accredidation by using sites like Give.org
- Look at potential scams already out there: Check BBB.org/ScamTracker to see complaints and scams that are already reported.
If you are ready to give, the BBB said these charities are good places to give donations to:
Australian-based charities. If you considering donating to a an Australian-based charity, check out the registry of the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission. While the registration with this government agency does not mean the government is recommending or endorsing the charity, it does signify that the group has filed the appropriate paperwork with this agency. The following charities located in Australia are raising funds to provide various types of assistance to people or wildlife. While the following five entities were not evaluated by the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, the American affiliates of these charities are BBB accredited (i.e., meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.)
- Australian Red Cross
- Australian Salvation Army
- Nature Conservancy Australia
- St Vincent de Paul Society in Australia
- World Wildlife Fund Australia
United States-based charities. There are a number of U.S. based charities that are accepting funding to address the Australian fires. See the respective website links to find out more. The following list includes groups that are BBB Accredited (i.e., meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.)
- American Red Cross (a BBB Accredited Charity)
- Direct Relief (a BBB Accredited Charity)
- Global Giving (a BBB Accredited Charity)
- International Fund for Animal Welfare (a BBB Accredited Charity)
- Save the Children (a BBB Accredited Charity)
Helping Australian Firefighter Organizations. Some donors also may have an interest in contributing to help the firefighters themselves. There are local Australian fire service entities known as “brigades” that do accept donations to carry out their various services. If you wish to support such entities, visit an official Australian government link such as the following: NSW Rural Fire Service. Be cautious about appeals from those claiming to raise funds for Australian firefighters without any official connection to them.
