NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Experts at the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee said they are seeing contact tracing scams emerging across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
Receiving a text message, "You've been exposed to someone with COVID-19," can be startling. Then if the text message instructs people to click on the link for details, the BBB says not to click on the link.
Experts said they see two versions of this contact tracing scam emerging: a text link and others through robocalls.
"Although many would think twice before clicking on any links in a test, the shock of saying you might have COVID can make people vulnerable," said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB serving Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. "Because contact tracing is new to many, there's confusion about what it is, who will be calling and what they're going to ask for."
Although contact tracing is one of the oldest public health tactics with centuries of history, the practice has not been utilized so broadly as it is now. Contact tracing is the system of discovering a person with a virus (or testing positive for it) and isolating the person to slow the viruses spread.. This keeps them away from others and follows their contact line to warn anyone who encountered them of the virus threat.
Tracers often will follow the pathogen from person to person, creating an intricate web of potentially infected people to warn. So it is necessary to ask those individuals with whom they have had contact. There is nothing illegitimate about the process itself, and many states are hiring thousands of people to become tracers. Workers who do this are ethically bound to guard that information and use it only for public health purposes.
However, a scammer is not bound by those same ethics. The BBB said that reports are coming in from other regions of fake contact tracers attempting to get personal information for illegitimate purposes.
The two schemes that have come to prominence as favorites of scammers that are most frequently reported:
The unsolicited surprise message - Most often through text, email or a social media messenger, you are told that you've been in contact with a virus carrier. You are told to self-isolate and click on a link for information. That's the trap. Clicking on the link may download malware onto your device, opening up your personal information.
A robot caller claims to be part of a "contact and tracing effort" - After following prompts, you are put in touch with a "representative" who claims to be a contact tracer. Under the guise of verifying your personal information, they quiz you about your full name, date of birth and other information. Soon the information asked gets very private, involving financial data.
Contact tracing is an essential part of the slowing of the pandemic. Legitimate contact tracers may contact you by phone. You must know how to recognize the difference between a real contact tracer and a fake one trying to steal personal information.
The caller will identify themselves and what agency they are calling from.
They will not ask you for things like your banking information, credit card number, Social Security number or Government ID numbers.
The kinds of questions that the contact tracers are going to ask are:
- Have you traveled out of the area recently?
- Have you been to a gathering of more than 10 people?
- Who were you in close contact with?
They may have to confirm the name, date of birth and address. They will usually already have this information and ask you if it's correct.
A legitimate tracer will also not identify the person who tested positive. If they say a person's name, it is a scam.
It's important to cooperate with a legitimate contact-tracing representative and equally important that you not provide information to a fake contact tracer.
To learn more about scams related to the coronavirus and how to protect yourself from them, click here. For general tips for avoiding scams, click here.
If you have been the victim of a coronavirus-related scam, report it here.
