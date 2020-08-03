NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A number of bar owners came together on Monday, angry that Metro is not enforcing health regulations to stem the rising COVID-19 numbers.
It’s small neighborhood bars like Dee’s Country Lounge that can’t afford to stay closed for long periods without going out of business permanently.
Small bar owners gathered at Dee’s Country Lounge to ask Mayor John Cooper to enforce Metro’s COVID health codes.
As crowds continue to ignore social distancing and mask mandates, the bar owners say the longer the rules are ignored, the longer that have to remain closed – it’s something they can’t afford.
“We wish that Mayor Cooper would enforce the rules that he put in place and punish businesses that are not enforcing the mandates because it’s killing small businesses like ourselves,” said Andrew Cook, owner of Fox Bar. “We are paying the price of the negligence of the bigger bars operating on loopholes.”
Councilmember Emily Benedict, who represents District 7 in the Madison area, said visitors to Nashville are causing the spike in COVID-19 cases.
She proposes creating a 14-day self-quarantine period for all out-of-state visitors.
“You can’t come to Nashville and spread the crisis is what that says,” said Benedict, who hopes other Metro Council members will get on board with her proposal.
