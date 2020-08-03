NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville service industry workers rallied outside of the historic courthouse to reopen their businesses and get back to work.
A group made up of bar owners, bartenders and musicians held signs demanding action outside of the Metro Courthouse on Monday afternoon.
They said they deserve the same chance as restaurants and other venues to reopen and make money. Many of them said they’ve gone months without being able to work.
Crystal Eisermann, who is a bartender at Tootsies, said she’s the main bread winner for her household and hasn’t been able to work in nearly five months.
“It’s added a great level of stress to me every day and the constant wondering if you are going to have to find a new career...if this we are going to work out for you or you need to Move on,” Eisermann said.
Metro Councilman Steve Glover came to support the group and said he will fight for them to get back to work.
“You’ll have to pay your rent. You still have to pay your mortgages. If you have children you still have to take care of your children,” Glover said.
The demonstrators out said they hope their message resonates with Mayor John Cooper. They said they want to see changes and they deserve the same chance to reopen as restaurants in Nashville. They continue to have their voices heard until something is changed by lawmakers.
