NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Last year at the start of the pandemic, items like water, cleaning supplies, and PPE, were flying off of the shelves. As we face increasing rates of COVID-19 cases today, experts say there are ways to navigate feeling the pressure to over-purchase.

“Maybe what we have is actually fine, but we feel like we don’t have enough,” Kelly Goldsmith, Professor of Marketing at Vanderbilt University and former show contestant on Survivor said.

According to Goldsmith, the pandemic has changed consumer Psychology in a lot of ways. Since we are so accustomed to having more than enough, Goldsmith says a threat like the pandemic can seem jarring to the average person.

“If industries or manufacturing plants are having trouble getting raw materials in another country that can definitely spill over and affect what’s in our grocery stores…So I think we might have a bit of a heighten scarcity in the marketplace right now just because of what we been through with the pandemic, “Goldsmith explained.

She says to avoid feeling the need to over-purchase, try restoring your sense of control with everyday goals like checking off your to-do list.

“I think those little everyday acts of restoring our sense of control and reminding ourselves that we have power and control and the resources necessary to do things... they can go a long way during uncertain times,” Goldsmith said.