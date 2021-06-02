NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 21-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while running from police, according to an autopsy report.

Markquett Martin died on Feb. 10 in the 800 block of Claiborne Street while running from police. Police said Martin fell and dropped a .40 caliber pistol, which discharged and shot Martin.

Video released by Metro Police in February showed that Martin fell after being shot.

Police were flagged down driving through JC Napier Homes off Claiborne Street and were told a man, later identified as Martin, had a gun and shouldn’t have one. When officers approached Martin to speak with him, police said he ran from them.

Police said officers gave chase, during which Martin fell and dropped a gun. Martin ran across a field where officers yelled for him to drop the gun, a .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine. Police said Martin’s gun discharged, possibly accidentally. Police said no officers fired weapons or used any force.

Martin was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where police said he died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.”

Police conducted ballistics testing and it showed the sole shell casing recovered at the scene was fired by the pistol Martin was carrying.

A preliminary autopsy said that Martin died from a single gunshot wound that entered the right side of his head. Officials said impact testing showed Martin’s gun would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

The final autopsy report confirmed that Martin’s death was not a homicide and confirmed statements by Metro Police that said no officers’ guns were fired.