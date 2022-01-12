NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New data from Metro Police shows an uptick in auto thefts to begin the new year with thieves stealing 86 vehicles last week.

Over the past two weeks to begin 2022, auto thefts are up 8.9%, according to Metro Police's data.

“It concerns me. Does it surprise me? Not really,” Joe Terrell, who travels to Nashville regularly, said. “It’s sad but it’s the way it is. We, as law-abiding citizens, have to make sure and take care of ourselves so somebody doesn’t do that to us.”

Over the weekend, a woman was pistol-whipped and carjacked before the thieves led police on a chance the following day, crashing her car.

Edgehill carjacking victim speaks out A new video shows a teenage carjacking suspect crashing a stolen Mercedes Bentz in the Edgehill neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

It’s a harrowing tale that Kirsten Desper is mindful of, particularly as a mother of a 2-year-old.

“He’s pretty much always with me so I’ve always been concerned about someone sneaking up on me as I’m putting him in the car seat,” Desper said. “It doesn’t surprise me at all that (thieves) are resorting to more drastic measures to get some money.”

Metro Police reported that of the 86 cars stolen last week, 62 of them were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves.

Metro Police strongly encourages drivers to lock their doors, secure any valuables – especially guns – and remove the keys. Last week 21 guns were stolen from cars and trucks, according to Metro Police.