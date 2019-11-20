NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An autistic teen was punched in the face and his glasses destroyed by a man police are working to identify. The teen said he has no idea why it happened.
The assault happened Tuesday afternoon as Jackson Darden, 17, was getting off the 56 bus at the Tailgate Brewery bus stop in East Nashville at the corner of Gallatin Avenue and Petway Avenue.
Darden is a senior at Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet for Health Sciences and Engineering at Pearl High School. He said the issue started at the downtown bus station, Music City Central, as he was in line to board the bus.
"I guess I cut in front of this dude because he shoved me out of the way,” said Darden “Then he said something that was meant to be aggressive."
Once inside, Darden says the man came up to him again.
"He got in my face and asked where I was getting off [the bus]. I said 'nowhere you're interested in,'" said Darden.
Darden said 20 minutes passed before it was time for him to get off the bus.
"I went out the back door, the rear of the bus, and he followed me," said Darden. "He was shouting 'say you're sorry, say you're sorry'. I tried to diffuse the situation. I said 'can we not do this? I just want to go home,’ and he punched me in the face."
Darden said it took him a few seconds to process what had just happened. He said when he turned to begin looking for his glasses that had been knocked off his face, the man stepped on them.
"He walked up to them and stomped on them and crushed them and then he just walked off,” said Darden. “I was shocked.”
Darden walked to his East Nashville home and arrived at the same time as his mother, Cham Lansford.
"When he got closer I could tell his eye was swollen and he had a mark [on his face] and I said 'where are your glasses?' and he said 'we have a problem,'" said Lansford.
Lansford immediately took a picture of his face and filed a police report for assault. She started a voice memo on her phone and had Darden say as many details as he could remember. She made posts on two Facebook groups she’s a part of looking for help from anyone who may have seen what happened.
"I was really angry and upset that someone had hurt my child. It doesn't matter that he's 17 and bigger than me,” said Lansford. “He's still my kid."
Darden said he has been riding city buses regularly for five years, without issue, but said the newly consolidated bus route means people are on the route that had not been in the past.
Lansford said many people who know her son, including teens and adults, were on the bus at the time and have reached out with information. She also said people in the community have offered food, rideshare credits and offered to walk home with Jackson to make the situation better.
"Nothing my son could have done could justify following him off the bus, punching him in the face and then stomping on his glasses and sending him home half-blind,” said Lansford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.