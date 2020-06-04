CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a body that was found in the Cumberland River at the Cheatham Dam.
The body was seen by a boater on Saturday. Authorities were unable to locate the body at that time.
Early Wednesday morning, the body was recovered with assistance of the Ashland City Fire Department and Dickson County Emergency Services. The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville for an autopsy.
The body appears to be that of a white male with a slender build. He was wearing a denim jacket with the word “Baillie” embroidered on it, black Levi Jeans, size 29 waist, 30 length, and black Merrell boots.
If you have information about the identity of the person, contact Det. Clint Hopper at 615-740-4864 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 615-789-9303.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.