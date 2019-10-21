NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A famous author will be in town this week to help raise money for the Tennessee Innocence Project.
John Grisham will attend the Inaugurating Innocence fundraiser on Wednesday.
Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George will be emceeing the event.
Tennessee Innocence Project helps review cases of people in prison and works to get people who are innocent released.
It’s estimated that nearly 2,500 people are in prison who shouldn’t be there.
