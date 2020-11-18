NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and August Bioservices, LLC officials announced the company will significantly expand its Nashville operations.
August Bioservices will invest $64.7 million and create 180 jobs over the next five years.
“It’s always a great day when we can announce over 180 new jobs in Tennessee. Now more than ever, we are seeing the benefits of ground-breaking clinical research, and August Bioservices is a major contributor,” said Lee at a press conference. “I’d like to thank the team at August Bioservices for their commitment to our state and for this additional investment in Nashville.”
“We couldn’t be more delighted to be laying down roots and creating jobs in Tennessee! The investments that we are making to expand our workforce, our capabilities and our capacity will enable us to better serve our global customers and to support the growing biotech industry here in Nashville,” said Jenn Adams, CEO, August Bioservices, LLC. “Most importantly, everyone at August Bioservices is extremely proud to advance work that provides lifesaving treatments to patients that need them.”
The first phase of the project, which will be completed in late 2021, will involve the targeted expansion of August Bioservices’ existing Nashville facility, adding high-value technologies such as lyophilization and terminal sterilization to its existing cGMP fill and finish manufacturing capabilities.
The second phase of the project will see August Bioservices construct a new, state-of-the-art, drug development and manufacturing facility that will feature multiple high-speed production lines capable of delivering commercial scale throughput across a wide array of sterile injectables containers, including vials, IV bags and prefilled syringes.
Taken together, the expansion activities will enable August Bioservices to grow its footprint in drug development and manufacturing services and allow the company to pursue attractive later-stage clinical development as well as commercial manufacturing opportunities.
August Bioservices is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug discovery, drug development and drug manufacturing services in support of the global pharmaceutical industry. The company is expanding its capabilities to become a preferred, specialized, one-stop-shop CDMO for clinical and commercial injectable therapies.
