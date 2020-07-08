NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jayona Brown, the teen accused of driving a car that struck and killed Metro Police officer, is expected to enter a guilty plea in Davidson County Criminal Court, her attorney said.
Brown will enter the plea during a court appearance on Thursday at 1 p.m. according to Sherriff Sincere Richards.
Brown, who was 17 at the time, was behind the wheel of the car that crashed into the patrol car driven by Metro Police Officer John Anderson in the early-morning hours of July 4, 2019.
Brown is facing charges of reckless driving resulting in the death of Anderson, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and aggravated assault.
Police had said Brown was driving a Ford Fusion south on Interstate Drive after fleeing a possible traffic stop on Main Street and crashed into Anderson’s patrol car at the intersection of Woodland Street. Anderson’s patrol car slammed into a light pole at the intersection and caught fire. He died at the scene.
A juvenile court judge ruled on Feb. 11 that Brown’s case could be transferred from juvenile court to criminal court.
