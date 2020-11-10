NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A judge will make a decision in a few days over whether to vacate the murder conviction of Joseph Webster.
Webster appeared in court on Tuesday to ask his conviction for murdering Leroy Owens in 1998.
Webster’s attorney said there was new DNA evidence and new witnesses. He said the new witnesses provided descriptions that didn’t match Webster.
The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion last week in the case of Webster. The move came after a unit in the prosecutor’s office investigated the case and found new evidence not presented at trial.
“The Conviction Review Unit no longer has confidence in the conviction of Mr. Webster,” the motion states. “We recommend Mr. Webster’s conviction be vacated and the charges against him dismissed.”
Webster has spent about 15 years in prison.
The family of Owens were in court for the hearing.
Judge Steve Dozier asked the state if whoever the person is that committed may be charged. The D.A.’s office said they couldn’t comment on an ongoing investigation and they are doing everything to see that the Owens’ family gets justice.
Dozier will issue a written order in a few days.
