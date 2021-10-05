NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A law enforcement was injured and the man officers were trying to arrest died after a shooting on Murfreesboro Pike near the Metro Police headquarters.

Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron said law enforcement was attempting to arrest the suspect in connection with a drug investigation in the parking lot near Country Cafe, across the street from police headquarters.

Both the officer, an agent with the ATF, and suspect were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Metro Police said the ATF agent was seriously wounded.

Corey Wellman Corey Wellman was identified as the person shot and killed in a shootout with law enforcement near Metro Police headquarters on Murfreesboro Pike.

Metro Police said the suspect, identified as Corey Daniel Wellman, 40, of Nashville, died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said he has a criminal record. According to Davidson County court records, Wellman was convicted of aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter in 2000 and several drug offenses in 2008.

Aaron said no Metro Police officer was involved in the shooting, though police were present on the periphery of the scene.

The FBI is investigating the shooting.

Aaron said law enforcement were attempting to arrest a suspect in the parking lot next to Country Cafe, located at 605 Murfreesboro Pike. As a result of that, gunfire took place. According to dispatch logs, police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2:16 p.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene.

Metro Police are attempting to reopen one lane of Murfreesboro Pike in both directions near the shooting scene.