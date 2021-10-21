NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The ATF special agent shot during a shootout when agents were trying to arrest a man remains hospitalized after the Oct. 5 shooting, the ATF confirmed on Wednesday.

The ATF confirmed Adam Daniels was the special agent shot while agents were attempting arrest Corey Daniel Wellman, 40, in a parking lot next to Country Café, 605 Murfreesboro Pike, around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 5. Wellman died from injuries sustained in the shootout.

“Adam is still undergoing medical treatment at the hospital, his prognosis is good,” ATF spokesman Michael Knight said in a statement. “ATF and Adam’s family sincerely appreciate all the support and thoughts of concern from the city of Nashville and surrounding areas. In addition, we want to recognize the efforts and outstanding work of the medical team at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.”

Officials said Wellman was a suspect in connection with a drug investigation and were attempting to arrest him.