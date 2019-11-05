NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Remember the controversy about Ascend Amphitheater closing off what was supposed to be a public walkway near the venue.
It’s a city park built with taxpayer funds and some people said it’s not right, especially when there was no concert happening.
On Tuesday, Metro Parks said a deal has been worked out and the gates will only close during concert season.
“It is a challenge, I’ll say, having a public park and a built path running through a ticketed event venue,” said Metro Parks and Recreation Director Monique Odom. “What we will do again is secure those gates open. They should be open through next spring in April when the concert season starts.”
The park was built with federal tax dollars that were earmarked for Nashville flood relief after the May 2010 flood.
